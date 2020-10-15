﻿
Court halts activities of Brazilian iron ore company

Thursday, 15 October 2020 19:12:16 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Brazilian court has halted activities of Minas Gerais state-based iron ore producer Fleurs Global Mineração, according to a media report by G1.

The halt follows a recent investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police, which is searching for evidence of illegal mining and the use of state-owned assets.

The iron ore company was also ordered to mitigate damages it caused to a local river. Minas Gerais state environmental regulator, Semad, should also audit the company to determine the damages it caused.


