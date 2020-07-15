﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Court denies Vale’s appeal and maintains $1.4 billion in guarantees over Brumadinho

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 21:03:31 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Brazilian court has denied Vale’s appeal against depositing BRL 7.9 billion ($1.4 billion) in cash to cover for guarantees over the Brumadinho iron ore waste dam burst, the miner said on Wednesday. Vale said it will appeal the decision to a higher court. The Brumadinho disaster killed 270 people.

In May this year, a court ordered Vale to deposit the $1.4 billion cash guarantees in a 10-day timeframe to cover for eventual fines related to corruption charges. Vale was able to get an injunction in June exempting it from paying the required cash deposit.

However, a new court decision reinstated the order. Minas Gerais state prosecutors argued in May that Vale used a pressure, retaliation and reward mechanism to “corrupt the dam certification” market. Prosecutors said at the time such a system made consulting and external audit companies hired by Vale to hide the serious instability of dams from official authorities.


Tags: South America  Vale  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Aug

Brazilian development bank reportedly sells $1.5 billion in stocks from Vale
29  Jul

Vale mine dam certificate void under new regulations
28  Jul

Vale, Progress Rail build locomotive for use at Tubarão complex
24  Jul

Vale's Itabiruçu dam not operational until 2021 at the earliest
23  Jul

Vale unveils production estimates for S11D mine