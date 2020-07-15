Court denies Vale’s appeal and maintains $1.4 billion in guarantees over Brumadinho

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 21:03:31 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

A Brazilian court has denied Vale’s appeal against depositing BRL 7.9 billion ($1.4 billion) in cash to cover for guarantees over the Brumadinho iron ore waste dam burst, the miner said on Wednesday. Vale said it will appeal the decision to a higher court. The Brumadinho disaster killed 270 people.

In May this year, a court ordered Vale to deposit the $1.4 billion cash guarantees in a 10-day timeframe to cover for eventual fines related to corruption charges. Vale was able to get an injunction in June exempting it from paying the required cash deposit.

However, a new court decision reinstated the order. Minas Gerais state prosecutors argued in May that Vale used a pressure, retaliation and reward mechanism to “corrupt the dam certification” market. Prosecutors said at the time such a system made consulting and external audit companies hired by Vale to hide the serious instability of dams from official authorities.