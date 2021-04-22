﻿
English
Cost of civil construction in greater Buenos Aires rise in March

Thursday, 22 April 2021 19:47:53 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The cost of civil construction in the greater Buenos Aires area rose 2.2 percent in March, month-over-month, the nation’s statistics agency Indec said this week.

According to Indec, cost of materials in Buenos Aires in March increased 4 percent, month-over-month. The cost of workforce in the greater Buenos Aires area in March remained stable, with a slight 0.2 percent month-over-month increase.

Similarly, the cost of general expenses in Buenos Aires in March grew 3.2 percent, also on a month-over-month analysis.


