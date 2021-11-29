Corinth Pipeworks to supply pipes for new high-pressure gas pipeline in Poland

Monday, 29 November 2021 13:53:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Athens-based Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it will supply steel line pipes to Poland-based gas transmission operator Gaz-System SA. for the Gustorzyn-Wronow gas pipeline in Poland. The contract’s value amounts to PLN 217.19 million (approx. €47 million).

80 km of 40” coated steel pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks’ facilities in Greece. Deliveries are planned to start at the beginning of April 2022 and conclude by August 2022.

According to the company statement, a high-pressure gas pipeline from Gustorzyn to Wronow will enable the transmission of increased volumes of gas to the Warsaw and Lodz agglomerations, Radom and its surroundings, and to the southeastern regions of Poland.