Consumer confidence in Mexico falls 3.6 percent in December

Friday, 06 January 2023

The consumer confidence index (CCI) in Mexico decreased 3.6 percent, year-over-year, in December, reflecting the seventh consecutive loss, the national statistics agency Inegi reported on Thursday.

In December, the CCI was 43.3 points, 1.6 points less than in the same month of 2021, according to the index that collects individual responses from Mexican consumers.

The reported data is also below the 43.8 points of December 2019, the pre-pandemic level, and below the 44.9 points registered in the same month of 2018, the date when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office as President of the Mexican Republic for a period of six years.

Of the five questions that the CCI considers, confidence decreased in all. The steepest drop was in the current ability to buy a television or other home appliance, down 8.4 percent.