Construction value in Mexico grew 0.8 percent in September

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:15:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of construction industry works in Mexico, one of the largest consumers of steel, registered an increase of 0.8 percent in September, compared to the same month of 2021, reported the national statistics agency Inegi.

Although the industry had seen 18 consecutive increases, the value in September 2022 is 11.1 percent lower compared to the value of the same month of 2019, which was prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Inegi, the value of the construction in September was MXN 47.6 billion, about USD$2.4 billion.


