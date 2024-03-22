Consortium of Japanese banks grant loan to Vale

Friday, 22 March 2024 19:43:16 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has signed a loan agreement of up to $480 million with the Brazilian miner Vale. The loan is co-financed with other private financial institutions, bringing the total amount to $700 million.

According to JBIC, the loan is intended to provide the funds required by Japanese integrated steel producers to ensure the supply of iron ore pellets and pellet feed grade ore from Vale.

The bank added that the Japanese steel producers are facing an urgent issue of achieving zero or low emissions in the steelmaking process, which in the view of the bank requires a stable supply of a wide range of steel raw materials.

The bank mentioned that, “by financially supporting a Japanese company’s long-term supply of pellets and pellet feed, the loan will contribute toward ensuring a stable supply of critical mineral resources for the Japanese steel industry and toward enhancing the resilience of its resource supply chain.”