 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Confidence...

Confidence level among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs stable in October

Thursday, 10 October 2024 23:12:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

October results for the ICEI index, measuring the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, have shown relative stability from September to October, after two consecutive months of increase, reaching the level of 53.2 points against 53.3 points in August, still above the level of 50.0 points that divides scenarios from pessimism to optimism.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, there is no significant change in the component indicators of the ICEI index from September to October.

It is important to notice that the component of the index that measures the current conditions stands at 48.8 points, clearly a pessimist view, while the component that measures expectations is stable at 55.4 points, an indication that the industrial entrepreneurs in Brazil have positive perspectives in relation to the next six months, although not entirely comfortable with the current conditions of the domestic economy.

The research was conducted between October 1 and 7, covering representatives of 1,248 industrial companies.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Vale’s new CEO wants to increase iron ore production

10 Oct | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in September

10 Oct | Steel News

Brazil's Gerdau details its Capex of more than $1.0 billion

10 Oct | Steel News

Reference price maintains long term stability for Brazilian slab exports

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Wire rod exports from Brazil remain in downtrend

09 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines after Chinese holidays period

08 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

CRC import price offers increase in Brazil

07 Oct | Flats and Slab

BMW will invest $200 million in Brazilian plant

07 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian automotive production declines in September

07 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian pig iron exports increase in September

07 Oct | Steel News