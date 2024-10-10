Confidence level among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs stable in October

October results for the ICEI index, measuring the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, have shown relative stability from September to October, after two consecutive months of increase, reaching the level of 53.2 points against 53.3 points in August, still above the level of 50.0 points that divides scenarios from pessimism to optimism.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, there is no significant change in the component indicators of the ICEI index from September to October.

It is important to notice that the component of the index that measures the current conditions stands at 48.8 points, clearly a pessimist view, while the component that measures expectations is stable at 55.4 points, an indication that the industrial entrepreneurs in Brazil have positive perspectives in relation to the next six months, although not entirely comfortable with the current conditions of the domestic economy.

The research was conducted between October 1 and 7, covering representatives of 1,248 industrial companies.