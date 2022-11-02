Confidence in the economy declines in October for Mexican entrepreneurs

Wednesday, 02 November 2022 22:51:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

The indicator of entrepreneurs’ confidence (ICE) in Mexico declined by 0.4 points in October from September, according to the country’s institute Inegi.

The manufacturing sector declined by 0.4 points, while commercial activities declined by 0.8 points, the civil construction by 0.5 points and the private non-financial services increased by 3.5 points.

In relation to October 2021, the ICE for the private non-financial services declined by 8 points, while commercial activities declined by 6.6 points the civil construction declined by 2.8 points and the manufacturing industry declined by 2.2 points.

Today, the ICE in absolute terms reflects a general pessimism, as the numbers for all these sectors stand below the 50 points mark that separates optimism from pessimism: the manufacturing sector at 49.8 points, the civil construction at 47.6 points, the commercial activities at 48.8 points and the private non-financial services at 44.8 points.