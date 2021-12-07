Commercial housing sales in China to fall in 2022, prices to rise 2-3.5%

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 11:59:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The overall sales area of commercial housing in China will likely see a year-on-year decline in 2022, while the average sales prices will rise by 2-3.5 percent, according to CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider, which has issued China’s real estate market summary for 2021 and outlook for 2022.

Huang Yu, vice-president of CRIC, forecast that the transaction volume of China’s commercial housing will be around 6.6-6.8 billion square meters during the 2021-25 period, signaling the average commercial housing volume will be 1.3-14 billion square meters annually. Accordingly, he said the commercial housing sales area will indicate a year-on-year drop of 6.8-8.3 percent to around 1.6 billion square meters in 2022, and this number will decline gradually in the coming years.

The government policy of housing for living instead of speculating will continue, while its credit policy may loosen to some extent, which will provide support for the real estate market. Moreover, China may impose a property tax on housing, which will exert a negative impact on market players’ sentiments.

The weak performance in the real estate market in 2021 negatively affected the demand for steel, while the expected loosening of credit policy in the first quarter of 2022 may bolster sentiment in the steel market.