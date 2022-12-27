Commercial flow of steel in Mexico falls 25% in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:28:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The volume of the commercial flow of steel products in Mexico decreased 25.0% in November, year-over-year, to 1.11 million metric tons (mt), according to calculations by SteelOrbis with data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry. (Canacero).

Imports decreased 26.7%, year over year, 765 thousand/mt. In the accumulated to November they fell 11.1% to 9.6 million/mt.

Exports decreased 21.1% to 341 thousand/mt and from January to November totaled 4.6 million/mt, 31.4% more. The percentage variations are with respect to the respective periods of last year.