﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Commercial flow of steel in Mexico falls 25% in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:28:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The volume of the commercial flow of steel products in Mexico decreased 25.0% in November, year-over-year, to 1.11 million metric tons (mt), according to calculations by SteelOrbis with data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry. (Canacero).

Imports decreased 26.7%, year over year, 765 thousand/mt. In the accumulated to November they fell 11.1% to 9.6 million/mt.

Exports decreased 21.1% to 341 thousand/mt and from January to November totaled 4.6 million/mt, 31.4% more. The percentage variations are with respect to the respective periods of last year.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

CRC in Mexico, production, consumption, export and import to November

27 Dec | Steel News

HRC in Mexico, production, consumption, export and import to November

27 Dec | Steel News

Production, export and consumption of rebar in Mexico as of November

27 Dec | Steel News

Total steel production in Mexico grows 4.8% in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Automotive exports from Mexico grow 9.5% in value in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Steel consumption in Mexico grows 9.1% in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Manufacture of "finished products" of steel grows 11.5 % in November

27 Dec | Steel News

Klöckner to acquire Mexican steel processor, expanding product portfolio

22 Dec | Steel News

Wire rod production in Mexico increases 4.4 percent in October

19 Dec | Steel News

CRC production in Mexico increases 15.8 percent in October

19 Dec | Steel News