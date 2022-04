Tuesday, 05 April 2022 16:16:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Colombia exported 10,570 mt of ferronickel, up 28.5 percent, with a value of $58.74 million, rising by 75.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

In the given month, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 15,730 mt, rising by 50.2 percent, with a value of $72.24 million, up by 85.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.