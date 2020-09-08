Colombian iron and steel export volume down 6.9 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 08 September 2020 15:36:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-July period this year, Colombia exported 67,755 mt of ferronickel, down 4.1 percent, with a value of $223.11 million, falling by 10.7 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In July, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 9,731 mt, falling by 8.5 percent, and were worth $28.87 million, decreasing by 24.1 percent, both year on year.

In the first seven months of this year, Colombia's iron and steel export volume totaled 100,944 mt, falling by 6.9 percent, with a value of $280.98 million, down by 15.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In July, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 16,230 mt, up by 8.6 percent, and were worth $35.82 million, down by 29.6 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019.