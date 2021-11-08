Colombian iron and steel export volume down 5.0% in Jan-Sept

Monday, 08 November 2021 14:46:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, Colombia exported 81,737 mt of ferronickel, down 9.1 percent, with a value of $383.07 million, rising by 28.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In September, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 21,845 mt, increasing by 123.2 percent, and were worth $109.77 million, rising 214.3 percent, both year on year.

In the January-September period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 123,168 mt, falling by five percent, with a value of $474.47 million, up by 29.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In September, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 29,397 mt, up by 133.1 percent, and were worth $124.30 million, increasing by 220.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.