﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Colombian iron and steel export volume down 5.0% in Jan-Sept

Monday, 08 November 2021 14:46:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-September period this year, Colombia exported 81,737 mt of ferronickel, down 9.1 percent, with a value of $383.07 million, rising by 28.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In September, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 21,845 mt, increasing by 123.2 percent, and were worth $109.77 million, rising 214.3 percent, both year on year.

In the January-September period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 123,168 mt, falling by five percent, with a value of $474.47 million, up by 29.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In September, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 29,397 mt, up by 133.1 percent, and were worth $124.30 million, increasing by 220.9 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.


Tags: Colombia  South America  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September
28 Oct

Turkey’s scrap imports in September down 21.5 percent from August
25 Oct

Vale’s iron ore exports up 4.6 percent in January-September
13 Oct

Vietnam’s steel imports down in Sept from Aug, scrap imports rise
13 Oct

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 20.2 percent in January-September