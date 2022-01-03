﻿
Colombian iron and steel export volume down 5.0% in Jan-Nov

Monday, 03 January 2022 11:54:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-November period this year, Colombia exported 95,904 mt of ferronickel, down 14.3 percent, with a value of $461.07 million, rising by 20.0 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In November, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 13,487 mt, increasing by 19.7 percent, and were worth $74.47 million, rising 69.6 percent, both year on year.

In the January-November period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 148,758 mt, falling by five percent, with a value of $580.19 million, up by 25.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In November, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 19,273 mt, up by 41.2 percent, and were worth $89.44 million, increasing by 80.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.


