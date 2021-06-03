Colombian iron and steel export volume down 34 percent in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 03 June 2021 10:17:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-April period this year, Colombia exported 26,883 mt of ferronickel, down 25.4 percent, with a value of $123.19 million, falling by 5.9 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In April, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 6,480 mt, decreasing by 45.3 percent, and were worth $31.39 million, falling 23.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-April period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 39,078 mt, falling by 34.0 percent, with a value of $153.03 million, down by 12.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In April, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 8,973 mt, down by 37.1 percent, and were worth $40.35 million, decreasing by 8.4 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.