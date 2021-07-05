Colombian iron and steel export volume down 33.3% in January-May

Monday, 05 July 2021 11:41:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period this year, Colombia exported 32,624 mt of ferronickel, down 30.1 percent, with a value of $148.55 million, falling by 8.2 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In May, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 5,740 mt, decreasing by 46.0 percent, and were worth $25.35 million, falling 18.1 percent, both year on year.

In the January-May period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 47,452 mt, falling by 33.3 percent, with a value of $184.97 million, down by 11.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In May, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 8,374 mt, down by 29.8 percent, and were worth $31.94 million, decreasing by 5.5 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.