Colombian iron and steel export volume down 29.9% in January-June

Tuesday, 03 August 2021 10:24:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-June period this year, Colombia exported 41,614 mt of ferronickel, down 28.3 percent, with a value of $187.52 million, falling by 3.5 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In June, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 8,990 mt, decreasing by 21.0 percent, and were worth $38.96 million, rising 20.2 percent, both year on year.

In the January-June period, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 59,369 mt, falling by 29.9 percent, with a value of $233.34 million, down by 4.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In June, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 11,917 mt, down by 12.0 percent, and were worth $48.36 million, increasing by 34.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2020.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  South America  Colombia


