Colombian iron and steel export volume down 12.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 04 January 2021 11:31:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-November period last year, Colombia exported 111,921 mt of ferronickel, down 7.7 percent, with a value of $384.29 million, falling by 17.1 percent, both year on year, as announced by the Colombian National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). In November, Colombian ferronickel exports amounted to 11,264 mt, rising by 372.5 percent, and were worth $43.91 million, increasing by 259.0 percent, both year on year.

In the first 11 months of last year, Colombia’s iron and steel export volume totaled 156,510 mt, falling by 12.8 percent, with a value of $461.84 million, down by 22.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In November, Colombian iron and steel exports amounted to 13,651 mt, up by 47 percent, and were worth $49.62 million, increasing by 101.2 percent, both compared to the same month of 2019.