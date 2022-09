Wednesday, 28 September 2022 11:37:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of Taiyuan city in China’s Shanxi Province has formulated a plan to increase coal production and guarantee coal supplies. Accordingly, Taiyuan’s coal output is expected to reach 48 million mt in 2022, while an output target of 50 million mt has been set for 2023.

The Taiyuan government is aiming to complete construction works for two coal mines in 2022, adding 2.1 million mt coal capacity.