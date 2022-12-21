﻿
English
Coal exports from Queensland up 3.4 percent in November

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:50:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland rose by 3.4 percent year on year and by 4.7 percent month on month to 16.35 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in November totaled 4.57 million mt, down 10.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month shipments from Hay Point increased by 13.5 percent year on year to 3.36 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.11 million mt, up 42.9 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port moved down by 4.9 compared to the same month of last year to 5.31 million mt in November.

In November supplies to Japan accounted for 43.1 percent of the total exports, while Taiwan and South Korea accounted for 10.7 percent and 17.3 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports mentioned above in the January-November period of the current year amounted to 173.71 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


