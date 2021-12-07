﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CMC to acquire Tensar Corporation for $550 million

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:25:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Commercial Metals Company today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TAC Acquisition Corp. (Tensar), a portfolio company of Castle Harlan Inc.'s fund, Castle Harlan Partners V, L.P., and a leading global provider of engineered solutions for subgrade reinforcement and soil stabilization used in road, infrastructure and commercial construction projects.

The transaction, valued at $550 million, is subject to customary purchase price adjustments and is not contingent on any financing arrangements. The purchase price represents a multiple of 8.4x Tensar's expected 2021 EBITDA, inclusive of clearly executable cost synergies of approximately $5 million.

"This compelling acquisition advances CMC's strategy to expand our leadership in construction reinforcement, with value-added products that complement our existing offering," said Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Metals.  "Tensar will create a powerful platform for incremental growth into complementary high-margin engineered products that target CMC's largest core market, construction, serving end-use markets and customer segments where we have strong and existing relationships. Once complete, this transaction will strengthen CMC's position as a global reinforcement solutions provider, capable of addressing multiple early phases of commercial and infrastructure construction, including subgrade, foundation, and structures."


Tags: M&A  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Dec

US rebar imports down 11.9 percent in October
06 Dec

US CRC imports down 14.4 percent in October
03 Dec

New orders and shipments of US manufactured goods increase in October
03 Dec

US HRC imports up 13.2 percent in October
01 Dec

US manufacturing PMI up 0.3 percentage points in November