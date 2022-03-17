CMC reports surge in year-on-year earnings for fiscal Q2

Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:27:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 28, 2022. Earnings from continuing operations were $383.3 million on net sales of $2.0 billion, compared to prior year period earnings from continuing operations of $66.2 million on net sales of $1.5 billion.

In a press release, the company said demand conditions for CMC's finished steel products in North America “were again robust during the quarter, with several key internal and external indicators pointing toward continued strength.” Downstream bid volumes, a key indicator of the construction project pipeline, increased meaningfully from a year ago, while contract backlog also experienced growth, CMC said, adding that demand from industrial end markets continued to trend positively, with most end use applications increasing compared to the prior year period.

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, followed typical seasonal patterns, but decreased approximately 10 percent from the prior year second quarter. CMC said the decline reflects the “unusually strong steel product shipments that occurred during the prior year quarter.” In addition, the company said shipments this year were influenced by widespread weather challenges during the quarter, contributing to the year-over-year decline in volumes.

The average selling price for steel products increased by $346 per ton compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021, while the cost of scrap utilized rose $92 per ton. The result was a year-over-year increase in margin over scrap of $254 per ton. The average selling price for downstream products increased by nearly $240 per ton from the prior year period and $77 per ton on a sequential basis.

As for an outlook, Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to anticipate strong fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performance. Current robust demand for each of CMC's major product lines is expected to persist throughout the upcoming spring and summer construction season, underpinned by our growing downstream backlog as well as solid levels of new work entering the project pipeline. Shipment volumes of finished steel products have historically increased from second quarter levels, driven by seasonal factors, and we expect shipments during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to follow these trends. We anticipate strong third quarter financial results, with margins remaining at high levels."