CMC reports higher net earnings for fiscal Q1

Monday, 09 January 2023 22:13:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2022. Net earnings were $261.8 million on net sales of $2.2 billion, compared to prior year period net earnings of $232.9 million on net sales of $2.0 billion.

In a press release, the company said demand for CMC's finished steel products in North America remained healthy during the quarter. Domestic consumption of rebar increased year-over-year, and key internal measures point toward solid demand for the balance of the fiscal year. Downstream bid volumes, a significant indicator of the construction project pipeline, improved from a year ago, resulting in expansion of contract backlog levels compared to the prior year period. Demand from industrial end markets, which are important for merchant products, was stable on both a sequential quarter and year-over-year basis.

Shipment volumes of finished steel, which include steel products and downstream products, followed typical seasonal patterns and were relatively unchanged from the prior year period. Volume growth remained constrained by the slower pace of construction on numerous job sites stemming from staffing and material supply challenges.

The average selling price for steel products increased by $44 per ton compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022, while the cost of scrap utilized declined $103 per ton, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $147 per ton in steel products margin over scrap. The average selling price for downstream products increased by $307 per ton from the prior year period and $51 per ton on a sequential quarter basis.

Barbara R. Smith, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, "We remain confident regarding our outlook for financial performance in fiscal 2023. Volumes and average pricing within CMC's North America downstream backlog are at historically high levels, and we continue to experience a robust inflow of bidding activity on new projects. While we anticipate some sectors of the construction market will likely be impacted by the changing interest rate environment, current and new reshoring projects, as well as rising levels of infrastructure spending, are expected to support CMC's North America volumes in the quarters ahead. The commissioning of Arizona 2 and the addition of Tensar will provide our Company with greater ability to capitalize on these emerging structural economic trends. Over the last several quarters, our Europe segment has demonstrated its operational and commercial agility within a tumultuous marketplace. We remain confident that CMC's favorable relative cost position within Europe will continue to benefit our financial performance."

Smith added, "Looking ahead, we anticipate good financial results in the second quarter compared to historical standards. Finished steel volumes in North America and Europe are expected to follow typical seasonal patterns, which have historically declined from our first quarter levels due to weather conditions and holidays. Additionally, volumes in Europe may be impacted by economic uncertainty. While we anticipate margins over scrap in both North America and Europe to remain elevated in relation to historical levels, we expect they will compress from first quarter levels."