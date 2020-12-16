CMC Arizona to receive solar energy from new generation plant

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 21:59:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company today announced that their micro mill in Mesa, Arizona, CMC Steel Arizona, has begun receiving renewable energy from Salt River Project's (SRP) new "Saint Solar" electricity generation plant. CMC Steel Arizona was one of the original customers to join the first phase of SRP's Sustainable Energy program that was announced in 2018. The Saint Solar plant, located in Coolidge, Arizona, is a 100-megawatt utility-based solar array that will provide renewable energy to CMC Steel Arizona and others in the SRP community.

On August 13, 2020, CMC announced plans to build its third micro mill, AZ2, adjacent to CMC Steel Arizona. In a press release, the company said the mill will be the first in the world to produce merchant bar quality (MBQ) products through a continuous-continuous production process. AZ2 will feature Danieli's "Q-One" technology which will allow CMC to have a direct connection between the EAF and Ladle Furnace to renewable energy sources. This technology reduces electricity transmission losses as compared to traditional methods and associated operating costs.

Tracy Porter, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of CMC stated, "Our participation in the Saint Solar project underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint further through the use of renewable energy as well as producing steel from 100 percent recycled scrap metal and being an industry leader in the sustainable steelmaking process."