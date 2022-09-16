﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CMC acquires California-based ferrous scrap supplier

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:12:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Commercial Metals Company announced that as part of its strategic expansion in the Western US, it has acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR), a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California.

ASR's primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection, and brokerage platforms.

"The acquisition of ASR is a key strategic step to support CMC's growth in the Western United States," said Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Arizona 2 micro mill remains on-track to startup in early calendar 2023, and with the commencement of operations will come the need for a secure, cost-effective supply of ferrous scrap.  ASR's capabilities will help ensure that both of CMC's world class mills in Arizona will have continued reliable access to vital raw materials."


Tags: US North America 

Similar articles

Containerized shredded, HMS I/II 80:20 scrap prices in New York softens week-over-week

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS, P&S scrap

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

US HRC prices flat, US Steel idles No. 8 Gary Works blast furnace due to “market conditions”

16 Sep | Flats and Slab

US wire rod prices fall on mill announcement

16 Sep | Longs and Billet

US Steel reveals Q3 guidance, plans to idle furnace at Gary Works

16 Sep | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

16 Sep | Steel News

US ITC votes against CVD orders on steel nails from four countries

16 Sep | Steel News

Averted US rail strike changes forecast for US October scrap prices

16 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Steel Dynamics expects lower net earnings for Q3

15 Sep | Steel News

US CRC exports down 13.9 percent in July

15 Sep | Steel News