CMC acquires California-based ferrous scrap supplier

Friday, 16 September 2022 22:12:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Commercial Metals Company announced that as part of its strategic expansion in the Western US, it has acquired Advanced Steel Recovery, LLC (ASR), a leading supplier of recycled ferrous metals located in Southern California.

ASR's primary operations include processing and brokering capabilities that efficiently source material for sale into both the domestic and export markets. ASR handles approximately 300,000 tons of scrap annually across its processing, industrial collection, and brokerage platforms.

"The acquisition of ASR is a key strategic step to support CMC's growth in the Western United States," said Barbara Smith, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "Our Arizona 2 micro mill remains on-track to startup in early calendar 2023, and with the commencement of operations will come the need for a secure, cost-effective supply of ferrous scrap. ASR's capabilities will help ensure that both of CMC's world class mills in Arizona will have continued reliable access to vital raw materials."