CISA suggests China should increase imports of semi-finished steel

Friday, 05 March 2021 14:26:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

He Wenbo, chief executive officer of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), has stated that the primary task of the steel industry is to ensure supply, which requires imports and exports to play a good role in adjusting the market. He went to suggest, for instance, an increase in imports of primary commodities, especially semi-finished steel products, aiming to meet the demand in the local Chinese market.

The CISA official said that China’s steel industry has faced double restraints from limited supplies and environmental protection measures, and these restraints will become increasingly tighter, which indicates that increasing imports is a good solution for the Chinese industry.

China’s semi-finished imports reached a record high in 2020, rising to 18.3 million mt, while finished steel shipments to the country came to 20.2 million mt. Market analysts believe that in 2021 semi-finished steel imports may exceed finished steel imports.


