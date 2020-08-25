CISA mills’ daily steel output up slightly in Aug 11-20, inventories down

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 11:12:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-August (August 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.161 million mt, up 0.35 percent compared to early August (August 1-10).

In early August, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises had totaled 2.1534 million mt, down 0.87 percent compared to late July (July 21-31).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period amid better demand for steel following the end of rainy weather conditions in northern China. As of August 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.7251 million mt, decreasing by 266,600 mt or 1.91 percent compared to August 10.

As of August 20, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,813/mt ($551/mt) ex-warehouse, edging down by RMB 17/mt ($2.5/mt) from August 10, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.9183