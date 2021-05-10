CISA mills’ daily steel output up 3.25% in late April amid strong demand

Monday, 10 May 2021 14:52:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late April (April 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.3998 million mt, up 3.25 percent compared to mid-April (April 11-20).

In mid-April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.3242 million mt, up 2.21 percent compared to early April (April 1-10).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of April 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.4138 million mt, decreasing by 2.4957 million mt or 15.69 percent compared to April 20.

As of April 30, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,247/mt ($814/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 154/mt ($23.9/mt) or 3.02 percent from April 20, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.4425