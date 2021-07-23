CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%

Friday, 23 July 2021 09:49:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-July (July 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1937 million mt, up 2.62 percent compared to early July (July 1-10).

In early July this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.1376 million mt, down 5.56 percent compared to late June (June 21-30).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of July 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.9178 million mt, increasing by 860,500 mt or 6.12 percent compared to July 10.

As of July 19, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,323/mt ($821/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 260/mt ($40.1/mt) or 5.1 percent from July 9, according to SteelOrbis’ data.