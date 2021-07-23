﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%

Friday, 23 July 2021 09:49:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-July (July 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1937 million mt, up 2.62 percent compared to early July (July 1-10).

In early July this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.1376 million mt, down 5.56 percent compared to late June (June 21-30).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of July 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.9178 million mt, increasing by 860,500 mt or 6.12 percent compared to July 10.

As of July 19, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,323/mt ($821/mt) ex-warehouse, up by RMB 260/mt ($40.1/mt) or 5.1 percent from July 9, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: China  longs  production  Far East  raw mat  crude steel  rebar  steelmaking  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Jul

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 0.9 percent in early July
07  Jul

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down further last week
06  Jul

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.6% in late June
30  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China decline slightly last week
25  Jun

MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down further last week