CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.05% in mid-Jan, stocks up 1.76%

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 11:48:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-January (January 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.9873 million mt, up 1.05 percent compared to early January (January 1-10) this year.

In early January, crude steel output of CISA members was 1.9666 million mt, down 0.6 percent compared to late December (December 21-31).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market also increased in the given period. As of January 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.1501 million mt, rising by 0.2277 million mt or 1.76 percent compared to January 10.

As of January 21, rebar prices at the Chinese domestic market were standing at RMB 4,803/mt ($758/mt), up RMB 50/mt or 1.05 percent since January 10.