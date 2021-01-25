﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.02% in mid-Jan, stocks up 7.8%

Monday, 25 January 2021 12:14:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-January (January 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.2181 million mt, up 1.02 percent compared to early January (January 1-10).

In early January, the average daily steel output of all CISA members totaled 2.1956 million mt, up 1.51 percent compared to late December (December 21-31).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period as demand slackened in the offseason, while the worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic also impacted consumption. As of January 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.0431 million mt, increasing by 1.0161 million mt or 7.8 percent compared to January 10.

As of January 20, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,323/mt ($669/mt) ex-warehouse, down by RMB 140/mt ($21.7/mt) or 3.14 percent from January 10, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

 


Tags: steelmaking  Southeast Asia  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jan

China’s MIIT approves 101 steel scrap suppliers, total number now 478
22  Jan

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise eight percent in 2021
22  Jan

Baowu Group Bayi Steel expects significant rise in net profit for 2020
08  Jan

FAI in railways in China down 2.6 percent in 2020
05  Jan

Baowu Esteel to implement maintenance on production lines in Jan