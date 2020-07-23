CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.36% in July 11-20 despite lower demand

Thursday, 23 July 2020 12:12:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-July (July 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1384 million mt, up 0.36 percent compared to early July (July 1-10). The output was only a little lower than the record high of 2.14 million mt in mid- and late June.

In early July (July 1-10) this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - had totaled 2.1307 million mt, down 0.53 percent compared to late June.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period amid rainy weather and floods negatively affecting demand from downstream users. As of July 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.3818 million mt, increasing by 0.7659 million mt or up 5.63 percent compared to July 10.

As of July 20, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,780/mt ($541/mt) ex-warehouse, almost stable compared to July 10, according to SteelOrbis’ data. But the prices have started to edge up over the past few days amid higher activity in the market.

$1 = RMB 6.9921