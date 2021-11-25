CISA mills’ daily steel output resumes downtrend in mid-Nov, stocks up 3.11%

Thursday, 25 November 2021 12:10:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-November (November 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.7628 million mt, down 2.04 percent compared to early November (November 1-10).

In early November this year, the average daily crude steel output of CISA members was 1.7995 million mt, up 3.7 percent compared to late October.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of November 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.9272 million mt, rising by 420,400 mt or 3.11 percent compared to November 10.

As of November 19, rebar prices at the Chinese domestic market are standing at RMB 4,747/mt ($832/mt), increasing by RMB 27/mt ($4.2/mt) or 0.57 percent since November 10.