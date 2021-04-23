CISA mills’ daily steel output keep going up in mid-April

﻿
The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-April (April 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.3242 million mt, up 2.21 percent compared to early April (April 1-10).

In early April, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of CISA members totaled 2.2739 million mt, up 2.88 percent compared to late March (March 21-31).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of April 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.9095 million mt, increasing by 413,800 mt or 2.67 percent compared to April 10.

As of April 20, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,093/mt ($783/mt) ex-warehouse, down by RMB 37/mt ($5.7/mt) or 0.72 percent from April 9, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.4934


