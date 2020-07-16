CISA mills’ daily steel output down slightly in July 1-10, still near record high

Thursday, 16 July 2020 13:56:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early July (July 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1307 million mt, down 0.53 percent compared to late June (June 21-30). At the same time, the result was 5.81 percent higher compared with the same period of the previous year and not far below the record high of 2.14 million mt in middle and late June.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market almost remained unchanged in the given period. As of July 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.6159 million mt, remaining almost stable compared to June 30.

As of July 10, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,777/mt ($540/mt) ex-warehouse, edging up by RMB 67/mt ($9.6/mt) from July 3, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.9913