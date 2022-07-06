CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.03 percent in late June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 13:37:36 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late June (June 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0991 million mt, down 7.03 percent compared to mid-June (June 11-20) this year.

In mid-June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.2579 million mt, down 1.34 percent compared to early June (June 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of June 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.9486 million mt, declining by 17.42 percent compared to June 20.

As of June 30, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,378/mt ($650.5/mt), rising by RMB 229/mt ($34/mt) or 5.5 percent since June 21.

$1 = RMB 6.7246