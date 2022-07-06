﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 7.03 percent in late June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 13:37:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late June (June 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.0991 million mt, down 7.03 percent compared to mid-June (June 11-20) this year.

In mid-June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.2579 million mt, down 1.34 percent compared to early June (June 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased in the given period. As of June 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.9486 million mt, declining by 17.42 percent compared to June 20.

As of June 30, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,378/mt ($650.5/mt), rising by RMB 229/mt ($34/mt) or 5.5 percent since June 21.

$1 = RMB 6.7246


Tags: Rebar Crude Steel Raw Mat Longs China Far East Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.34 percent in mid-June

23 Jun | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.32 percent in early June

16 Jun | Steel News

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat sees 20 percent rise in HRC sales in April

12 May | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%

23 Jul | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.57% in mid-June, stocks up 10.31%

24 Jun | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output keep going up in mid-April

23 Apr | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.76% in late Dec, stocks down 10.95%

07 Jan | Steel News

CISA mills maintain daily steel output in Dec 11-20 after hike earlier in month

24 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.36% in Nov 21-30, stocks down 9.53%

04 Dec | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.53 percent in Nov 11-20

25 Nov | Steel News