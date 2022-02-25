﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.28% in mid-Feb, stocks up 0.29%

Friday, 25 February 2022 14:28:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-February (February 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.8989 million mt, down 1.28 percent compared to early February (February 1-10) this year.

In early February this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.9235 million mt, down 4.47 percent compared to late January (January 21-31).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period. As of February 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 16.9035 million mt, rising by 49,500 mt or 0.29 percent compared to February 10.

As of February 21, rebar futures at the Shanghai Future Exchange were standing at RMB 4,845/mt ($764/mt), decreasing by RMB 60/mt ($9.5/mt) or 1.2 percent since February 11.


Tags: steelmaking  crude steel  Far East  China  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.47% in early Feb, stocks up 23.18%

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.7 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China Coal Energy Company’s coal output up 2.4 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

09 Feb

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.32% in late Jan, stocks up 4.05%