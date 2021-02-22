﻿
English
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.02% in early Feb, stocks rise

Monday, 22 February 2021 13:55:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early February (February 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1544 million mt, down 1.02 percent compared to late January (January 21-31).

In late January, the average daily steel output of all CISA members had totaled 2.1766 million mt, down 1.87 percent from mid-January (January 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in early February. As of February 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.4682 million mt, increasing by 0.7055 million mt or 5.13 percent compared to January 31.

As of February 10, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,353/mt ($674/mt) ex-warehouse, down by RMB 4/mt ($5.3/mt) or 0.09 percent from January 29, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

$1 = RMB 6.4563


