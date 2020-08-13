﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.87% in Aug 1-10, stocks up 6.55%

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:12:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1534 million mt, down 0.87 percent compared to late July (July 21-31), still at high level.

In late July this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1724 million mt, up 1.59 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period amid high summer temperatures. As of August 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.9916 million mt, increasing by 860,300 mt or 6.55 percent compared to July 31.

As of August 10, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,830/mt ($550/mt) ex-warehouse, edging up by RMB 47/mt ($6.7/mt) from July 31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: China  steelmaking  production  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

14  Aug

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in January-July
13  Aug

Hunan Valin Steel’s crude steel output up 0.9% in July from June
27  Jul

Crude steel output in Hebei increases by 1.7 percent in June
20  Jul

China’s rebar output up more slowly in June, wire rod output rises faster
16  Jul

CISA mills’ daily steel output down slightly in July 1-10, still near record high