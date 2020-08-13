CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.87% in Aug 1-10, stocks up 6.55%

Thursday, 13 August 2020 12:12:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1534 million mt, down 0.87 percent compared to late July (July 21-31), still at high level.

In late July this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.1724 million mt, up 1.59 percent compared to mid-July (July 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased in the given period amid high summer temperatures. As of August 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.9916 million mt, increasing by 860,300 mt or 6.55 percent compared to July 31.

As of August 10, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,830/mt ($550/mt) ex-warehouse, edging up by RMB 47/mt ($6.7/mt) from July 31, according to SteelOrbis’ data.