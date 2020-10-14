CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.84% in Oct 1-10, stocks up due to holidays

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 11:56:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early October (October 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1703 million mt, down 0.84 percent compared to late September (September 21-30).

In late September this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.1887 million mt, up 2.01 percent compared to mid-September (September 11-20).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market increased sharply in the given period due to the long National Day holiday (October 1-8). As of October 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.5931 million mt, increasing by 1.997 million mt or 17.22 percent compared to September 30.

As of October 11, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 3,857/mt ($572/mt) ex-warehouse, rising by RMB 80/mt ($12.0/mt) from September 30, according to SteelOrbis’ data.