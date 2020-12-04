CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.36% in Nov 21-30, stocks down 9.53%

Friday, 04 December 2020 13:47:23 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in late November (November 21-30) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.1057 million mt, down 0.36 percent compared to mid-November (November 11-20).

In mid-November this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China totaled 2.1134 million mt, down 1.53 percent compared to early November (November 1-10).

Inventory levels in the Chinese steel market decreased slightly in the given period. As of November 30, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 11.3721 million mt, decreasing by 1.1978 million mt or 9.53 percent compared to November 20.

As of November 30, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 4,117/mt ($628.5/mt) ex-warehouse, rising by RMB 90/mt ($13.7/mt) or 2.14 percent from November 20, according to SteelOrbis’ data.