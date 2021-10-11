﻿
English
CISA members’ gross profit up 1.5-fold percent in January-August

Monday, 11 October 2021 16:15:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-August period of the current year, Chinese steelmakers which are members of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) posted an aggregate gross profit of RMB 290.4 billion ($45 billion), up 1.5-fold year on year.

According to a report issued by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Chinese crude steel output increased by 5.3 percent year on year in the January-August period this year.

As stated by the CISA, in the January-August period of the current year, as of the end of August the composite steel price index (CSPI) in China declined by 1.5 percent compared to the end of July to 151.17 points.


