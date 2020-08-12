CISA draws attention to backlog of iron ore cargoes at Chinese ports

Wednesday, 12 August 2020 14:07:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has stated that it has repeatedly reported to China’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT) on the increasing number of iron ore ships held up at Chinese ports due to weather conditions and the arrival of many ships at ports at the same time, resulting in iron ore supplies being held up and not being able to enter the market.

The MOT said that it has noticed the problem and is trying its best to find a solution. It is expected that the difficulties regarding the unloading of iron ore cargoes and the delaying of iron ore supplies will likely ease in the second half of the current month.