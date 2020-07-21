CISA: China’s steel demand to be restricted by rainy weather

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 11:40:39 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

According to a new report issued by the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), following the resumption of production and construction activities by downstream industries, demand for steel improved in June and pushed up steel prices. There are a number of factors that participants in the Chinese finished steel market should pay attention to, the CISA stated, adding that in July and early August demand will not increase much due to weather conditions.

First of all, inventory levels of finished steel have increased. As of July 10, finished steel inventory in China amounted to 12.48 million mt, increasing by 5.67 million mt or 83.1 percent compared to the beginning of the year, while rising by 0.33 million mt or 2.7 percent compared to June 30, exerting a negative impact on steel prices.

Secondly, in the July 1-10 period of the year, the average daily crude steel output of CISA-member steelmakers in China amounted to 2.1307 million mt, remaining at a high level, which will negatively affect the whole supply chain of the steel industry in the coming period.

Thirdly, the China Iron Ore Price Index (CIOPI) stood at $109.72/mt as of July 16, increasing by 21.21 percent compared to the beginning of the year, while the China Steel Price Index (CSPI) decreased by 1.66 percent during the given period. The high level of iron ore prices significantly reduced steelmakers’ profitability.

Demand for steel in the international market has been slack as the Covid-19 pandemic has not yet started to be contained in the US and in other regions of the world, which will continue to exert a negative impact on China’s steel exports.

Finished steel prices in China will likely fluctuate within a limited range in July-early August amid the strong floods in some regions of China, which have reduced the demand for steel, the CISA predicts.