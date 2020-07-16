﻿
Chinese steel sector's industrial capacity usage up in Q2 from Q1

Thursday, 16 July 2020
       

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 78.4 percent in the second quarter of the current year, up 6.0 percentage points compared to the first quarter, while it was down 2.5 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first half this year, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 75.6 percent, down 4.6 percentage points year on year.

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the second quarter was at 74.4 percent, down 2.0 percentage points year on year, but up 7.1 percentage points compared to the first quarter of the year. In the first half this year, total industrial capacity utilization in China was at 71.1 percent, down 5.1 percentage points year on year.


