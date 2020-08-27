﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Chinese steel sector’s gross profit down 32% in January-July

Thursday, 27 August 2020 17:27:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 29 witnessed year-on-year decreases in gross profit, while 12 saw increases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 110.69 billion ($16.04 billion), declining by 32 percent year on year, 8.3 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first six months of the current year.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 251.45 billion ($36.4 billion) in the first seven months of the current year, down 5.9 percent year on year, 14.8 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first half this year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 16.54 billion ($2.4 billion), RMB 72.48 billion ($10.5 billion) and RMB 29.56 billion ($4.3 billion), up 24.3 percent, down 7.0 percent and down 1.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-July period this year, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 3.10229 trillion ($0.45 trillion), down 8.1 percent year on year, 4.7 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first half this year.

Zhu Hong, senior statistician of the industrial division of the NBS, stated that industries’ profitability improved further in July amid better performances in the automobile industry, infrastructure construction and in the home appliance industry.

$1 = RMB 6.8903


Tags: China  Far East  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Aug

Baoshan Iron and Steel posts lower profit in H1, output to stay high in H2
28  Aug

Shandong Iron and Steel’s net profit down, output up 27.37% in H1
27  Aug

China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in Aug 1-21
24  Aug

Shagang’s net profit down 11.45 percent in H1
24  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.2 percent in mid-August