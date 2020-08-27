Chinese steel sector’s gross profit down 32% in January-July

Thursday, 27 August 2020 17:27:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 29 witnessed year-on-year decreases in gross profit, while 12 saw increases in gross profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 110.69 billion ($16.04 billion), declining by 32 percent year on year, 8.3 percentage points slower than the declining pace recorded in the first six months of the current year.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 251.45 billion ($36.4 billion) in the first seven months of the current year, down 5.9 percent year on year, 14.8 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first half this year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 16.54 billion ($2.4 billion), RMB 72.48 billion ($10.5 billion) and RMB 29.56 billion ($4.3 billion), up 24.3 percent, down 7.0 percent and down 1.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-July period this year, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 3.10229 trillion ($0.45 trillion), down 8.1 percent year on year, 4.7 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first half this year.

Zhu Hong, senior statistician of the industrial division of the NBS, stated that industries’ profitability improved further in July amid better performances in the automobile industry, infrastructure construction and in the home appliance industry.

$1 = RMB 6.8903