Chinese steel enterprises’ profits up 2.341-fold in January-June

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 12:25:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-June period of the current year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 39 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 1 saw lower decreases in gross profit and 1 shifted from loss to profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 267.1 billion ($41.3 billion), rising by 2.341-fold year on year.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 287.68 billion ($44.4 billion) in the given period, up 45.2 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 38.03 billion ($5.9 billion), RMB 90.2 billion ($13.9 billion) and RMB 27.31 billion ($4.2 billion), up 187.9 percent, up 52.3 percent and 11.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-June period, the gross profits of mining industry and raw material industry have seen quick growth amid the improvement in economic development, demand from downstream user and rising prices.

$1 = RMB 6.4734


