Chinese steel enterprises’ profits up 104.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 28 December 2021 13:33:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 33 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while seven saw decreases in gross profit, and one saw a reduction in its loss, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded gross profits of RMB 415.29 billion ($65.2 billion), rising by 104.3 percent year on year, 27.7 percentage points slower than the rising pace of 132 percent in the first ten months of the current year.

The automotive sector recorded gross profits of RMB 423.37 billion ($66.3 billion) in the first ten months of the current year, down 2.9 percent year on year, shifting from the year-on-year rise of 1.2 percent recorded in the first ten months this year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 76.86 billion ($12.1 billion), RMB 194.95 billion ($30.6 billion) and RMB 58.77 billion ($9.2 billion), up 114.3 percent, 31.6 percent and 11.2 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-November period this year, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 7.97501 trillion ($1.25 trillion), up 38.0 percent year on year, 4.2 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the first ten months this year.