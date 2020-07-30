China’s vehicle retail sales down five percent in July 1-26 from June

Thursday, 30 July 2020 11:31:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily automotive vehicle retail sales in China in the July 1-26 period of the current year amounted to 36,556 units, rising by five percent year on year and declining by five percent compared to the same period of last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Meanwhile, average daily retail sales in the fourth week of July totaled 48,486 units, up 20 percent year on year, while down two percent compared to the fourth week of June.

The average daily retail sales in the first week of July amounted to 25,000 units, down 15 percent year on year and declining by three percent compared to the first week of June, while in the second week of July the figure came to 31,000 units, down five percent year on year and down 21 percent compared to the same period in June. In the third week of July, the figure reached 38,000 units, up eight percent year on year and rising by seven percent compared to the same period in June.

The CPCA said the rainy weather in July and university entrance examinations exerted a negative impact on automotive vehicle retail sales during the given month.